‘Bows Head Coach Trapasso receives one year contract extension

University of Hawai‘i Athletics Director David Matlin and baseball coach Mike Trapasso announced a one-year extension of Trapasso’s contract taking him through the 2018 season.

Trapasso enters his 16th season with the Rainbow Warriors in 2017 having compiled 426 wins, nine winning campaigns, and eight 30-win seasons. The 2006 national coach of the year and three-time conference coach of the year, has coached 28 players who signed to play professionally under his tenure at UH.

“We’re excited about the upcoming 2017 campaign,” Matlin said. “Coach Trapasso and his staff have put together a top recruiting class to allow them to compete in a challenging Big West Conference.”

Trapasso said, “My thanks to David Matlin and we are looking forward to the 2017 season. Go ’Bows!”