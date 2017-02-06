‘Bows Head Coach Trapasso receives one year contract extension

Hawaii Athletics Published: Updated:
Head Coach Mike Trapasso // Hawaii Athletics
Head Coach Mike Trapasso enters his 13th season at the helm of the 'Bows (Credit: HawaiiAthletics.com)

University of Hawai‘i Athletics Director David Matlin and baseball coach Mike Trapasso announced a one-year extension of Trapasso’s contract taking him through the 2018 season.

Trapasso enters his 16th season with the Rainbow Warriors in 2017 having compiled 426 wins, nine winning campaigns, and eight 30-win seasons. The 2006 national coach of the year and three-time conference coach of the year, has coached 28 players who signed to play professionally under his tenure at UH.

“We’re excited about the upcoming 2017 campaign,” Matlin said. “Coach Trapasso and his staff have put together a top recruiting class to allow them to compete in a challenging Big West Conference.”

Trapasso said, “My thanks to David Matlin and we are looking forward to the 2017 season. Go ’Bows!”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s