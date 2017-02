The state Dept. of Health’s Clean Water Branch has issued brown water advisories for Ala Moana (Bowls surf area)and Waimanalo Bay due to heavy rains.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.

If coastal waters are turbid and brown, stay out.