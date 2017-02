Chef Sam Choy stops by to talk with Taizo about his past visit to the new home of former Super Bowl champ Maake Kemoeatu and his family. In the show, Chef Sam Choy visit families in their own homes to show them how to prepare unique and tasty meals with the items most commonly found in their kitchens. Without prior knowledge of what he will find lurking in the corners of the family fridge, Chef Choy works his culinary magic with an array of sauces, dressings, and leftovers.

