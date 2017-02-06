DOE superintendent’s future possibly tied to outcome of Kaiser High School fraud investigation

A years-long investigation into allegations of theft and misspending at Kaiser High School ended without charges. But is that investigation having an impact on today’s public education shakeup?

Since the Kaiser case, there has been fallout over how the Department of Education handles inquiries, and some see possible connections between that and the superintendent’s future.

On part one of our report, Always Investigating revealed what happened in 2013 when former Kaiser principal John Sosa left while under investigation. That investigation was turned over to the attorney general which looked into the case and closed it without charges.

In the second part of our report, Sosa tells us the investigation was retribution for speaking out against DOE changes.

“Clearly, the action they took against me sent a pall across the system where other administrators said ‘we just better comply, because if we don’t, what they did to John can happen to me,” he said.

When education superintended Kathryn Matayoshi was asked why the Kaiser case was pushed to the AG’s office in the summer of 2014, she said “I think there was a discussion internally as to what was a next step, if there was a sense there was something wrong that was done, but we have no further recourse.”

Soon after the attorney general closed that case without charges, Superintendent Matayoshi, once rated as “exceptional,” found herself being ushered out.

