Wind advisory statewide until 6 p.m. Monday, warning for Hawaii Island summits

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for all islands until 6 p.m. Monday.

A strong and fast-moving cold front is pushing eastward through the island chain, with strong south to southwest Kona winds expected along and ahead of the front.

Southwest winds are 20 to 30 mph, with localized gusts up to 50 mph. The strongest gusts are expected over and downslope from higher terrain.

Motorists should use extra caution. Secure any loose objects that could be blown around and possibly injure someone.

A wind warning is also in effect for Hawaii Island summits until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Winds are west to southwest 55 to 65 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph.

Strong and gusty winds will make driving extremely difficult and dangerous. Travel to the summits is not recommended.