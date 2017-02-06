Pharmacists urge people to get second Hepatitis A vaccine

It’s been six months since the state Department of Health identified the source of a Hepatitis A outbreak across the islands, and if you got the Hepatitis A vaccine, it’s time to visit your doctor or pharmacist again.

Thousands of people were vaccinated during the height of that outbreak, but many may have forgotten its a two-step process. You need to go back six months later to get the second dose.

Radio ads are spreading the word and at Times Pharmacy signs are posted, reminding folks that it’s time to get the booster shot if you’ve already been vaccinated.

Times has a team of employees calling patients and scheduling appointments to avoid a rush at the pharmacy.

In August, the DOH traced the outbreak, which sickened 292 people, back to tainted scallops served at Genki Sushi restaurants on Oahu and Kauai.

Since August, Times Pharmacy has vaccinated over 8,000 people.

Pharmacists are stressing it’s important to get the second dose as close to the six month mark as possible for it to be effective.

“It’s partial immunity after the first one, to get full coverage, we recommend you come in to get your second one,” Pharmacist Richard Mejia said.”Right now we have it, we have the manpower, we have the vaccines so it’s best to get it done right now.”

Pharmacists encourage you to check your shot records with your doctor to determine when you need to get the second dose.

Times Pharmacy is also hosting several shot clinics across the island starting Saturday and they’ll go until the beginning of April.

For more information, log onto http://timespharmacy.com/

Clinics start Saturday at Times Pharmacy located at Times Supermarkets.

· 2/11 – Aiea, Waimalu & Kahala – 8a.m.- 5p.m.

· 2/12 – Kailua & Royal Kunia – 8a.m. – 5p.m.

· 2/18 – Aiea, Waimalu, Waipahu – 8a.m. – 5p.m.

· 2/19 – Kahala & Kaneohe 8a.m. -5 p.m.

· 2/25 – Aiea, Liliha & Royal Kunia – 8a.m.- 5p.m.

· 2/26 – Kailua, Koolau & Waimalu – 8a.m.- 5p.m.

· 3/4 – McCully, Beretania, Honokowai & Kam Shopping Center – 8a.m.- 5p.m.

· 3/5 – Aiea, Kahala, Kaneohe – 8a.m.- 5p.m.

· 3/11 – Koolau, Liliha & Waimalu – 8a.m.- 5p.m.

· 3/12 – Kailua & Royal Kunia – 8a.m.- 5p.m.

· 3/18 – Aiea & Kahala – 8a.m.- 5p.m.

· 3/19 – Waimalu & Waipahu – 8a.m.- 5p.m.

· 3/25 – Kam Shopping Center, Kailua & Royal Kunia – 8a.m.- 5p.m.

· 3/26 – Aiea & Waimalu – 8a.m.- 5p.m.

· 4/1 – Kahala, Royal Kunia & Waimalu – 8a.m.- 5p.m.

· 4/2 – Aiea & Waipahu – 8a.m.- 5p.m.