Police attend to three separate crashes on H-1 Freeway

Video still courtesy Jaren Adams
Video still courtesy Jaren Adams

Honolulu police have been busy Monday attending to three separate crashes on the H-1 Freeway.

At 12:11 p.m., a truck spun out of control and landed on the right shoulder going eastbound past the North-South exit prior to the Waipahu/Ewa exit. The driver was not injured.

At 1:12 p.m., a five-vehicle crash happened in the two left lanes going eastbound near the North-South off-ramp. No critical injuries were reported.

And at 1:30 p.m., a semi-truck flipped on its side going eastbound near the Makakilo off-ramp, temporarily closing some lanes. The driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

