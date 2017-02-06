Rainbow Wahine head volleyball coaching search begins in anticipation of Shoji retirement

Related Coverage Shoji to take leave from Rainbow Wahine, diagnosed with prostate cancer

A nationwide job search for the head coach of the University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball program is now underway.

The selection is contingent upon the anticipated retirement of current head coach Dave Shoji, who coached the Rainbow Wahine for 42 years and 1,202 career wins.

“Coach Shoji means so much to the University of Hawai’i,” athletics director David Matlin said. “We’ve been meeting regularly and determined that this was the best step as we move forward with the future of the Rainbow Wahine program.”

Back in December, Shoji, 70, revealed he was battling prostate cancer and will take some time away from the program as he undergoes treatment.

For those interested in applying, refer to the University’s Work At UH website for information on how to apply (workatuh.hawaii.edu).