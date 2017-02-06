SCORES: HHSAA Boys Soccer State Championships

The Queen’s Medical Center Boys Soccer State Championships hits the pitch Monday, February 6, with the first round of the 12‐team Division I bracket. A new format adopted this past summer gives the runner‐up from each league the benefit of hosting the first‐round match on their respective home fields. The winner of these matches move on to the remaining three‐day tournament at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex on ‘Oahu, continuing Thursday, Feb. 9 through Saturday, Feb. 11. The losers will end their season.

The Division II will remain the traditional three‐day, eight‐team tournament format with all matches being played at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex on ‘Oahu, Feb. 9‐11.

FOR UPDATED DIVISION I SCORES THROUGH THE TOURNAMENT CLICK HERE

TICKET PRICES (stadium matches only):

General admission ………………………………… $7.00

Students (K‐12) …………………………………….. $5.00

Seniors (62+ w/ ID) ……………………………….. $5.00

TELEVISION COVERAGE:

OC16: channel 12 and digital cable 1012; and online at http://oc16.tv/

XCast: digital cable channels 1020‐1022, and online athttp://xcast.oc16.tv

February 6 (MONDAY)

5:00 pm (XCast) – D1 quarterfinal @ Mililani HS

7:00 pm (XCast) – D1 quarterfinal @ Mililani HS

February 9 (THURSDAY)

5:00 pm (XCast) – D1 quarterfinal @ Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

7:00 pm (XCast) – D1 quarterfinal @ Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

February 10 (FRIDAY)

1:00 pm (XCast) – D2 semifinal @Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

3:00 pm (XCast) – D2 semifinal @Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

5:00 pm (OC16) – D1 semifinal @ Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

7:00 pm (OC16) – D1 semifinal @ Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

February 11 (SATURDAY):

5:00 pm (OC16) – D2 championship @Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

7:00 pm (OC16) – D1 championship @ Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex