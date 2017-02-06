St. Francis School announces its first male valedictorian

Graduation may still be a few months away, but St. Francis School has already named its valedictorian. And for the first time in its 93-year history, a young man, David Murray, was given the honor.

David has a 4.2 GPA and is an avid reader and moviegoer.

“It’s a big honor,” he said. “I put a lot of time and effort into my academic work, so I feel that’s what got me to where I am now. Not much to say other than hard work and elbow grease basically.”

“He likes art, music and his interests remind me of a Renaissance man,” said assistant principal Erin Marshall.

David tells us his next step is to go to the University of Montana Western to major in English, so that he can hopefully become a screenwriter someday.

The school became coed in 2006. The student body is now 53 percent male.