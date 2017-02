Jumping rope is a fun, physical activity that keeps kids healthy! Today, Trini and Taizo learn a few jump roping tricks form expert jump roper, State Representative Lauren Matsumoto.

In 2011, Lauren (who was Miss Hawaii at the time) won the talent portion by performing a jump rope routine. She continues to jump rope for children across the State as part of the American Heart Association’s Jump Rope 4 Heart campaign, which encourages healthy living for kids.