5th ranked Rainbow Warriors begin road trip with pair of MPSF matches

The fifth-ranked University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will embark on a four-match road trip this week beginning with a pair of Mountain Pacific Sports Federation matches at UC San Diego, Friday, Feb. 10 and at Cal Baptist, Saturday, Feb. 11. Both matches begin at 7:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. HT).

The Rainbow Warriors (10-2, 3-2 MPSF) are off to their best start since 2005 after winning their fourth and fifth consecutive matches over the weekend in a series sweep of UC Santa Barbara. Following this weekend’s matches, UH will continue its road trip with a pair of non-conference matches at McKendree, Feb. 14 and at Lindenwood, Feb. 15. Both teams are members of the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association and will mark UH’s first-ever meeting between the schools.

First up for the Warriors is UCSD, which UH holds a commanding 51-4 edge in the series. Hawai’i has won the last eight in the series including five straight in San Diego. UH is 9-3 all-time versus CBU with six straight wins.

Match #13

Who: No. 5 Hawai’i (10-2, 3-2 MPSF) vs. UC San Diego (4-5, 1-4 MPSF)

When: Friday, Feb. 10, 2017; 7:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. HT

Where: RIMAC Arena; San Diego, Calif.

Television/Radio Coverage: None

Streaming Video: UCSDTritons.tv (login required)

Live Stats: UCSDTritons.com

Series History: UH leads 51-4

Match #14

Who: No. 5 Hawai’i (10-2, 3-2 MPSF) vs. Cal Baptist (3-8, 1-6 MPSF)

When: Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017; 7:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. HT

Where: Van Dyne Gym; Riverside, Calif.

Television/Radio Coverage: None

Streaming Video: CBULancers.com

Live Stats: CBULancers.com

Series History: UH leads 9-3