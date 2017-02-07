Celtic Days of Honolulu and Hawaii and St Patrick’s Day Parade

Erin go bragh! Alba go bragh! Did you know that 5% of our population here in Hawaii is of Irish Descent and 10% is of Scottish Descent? That means 1 out of 7 people in Hawaii of some Celtic descent! Celebrate Celtic Days of Honolulu and Hawaii starting March 1st! All the way until the end of April, Irish events centered in March around the St Patrick’s Day including the Emerald Ball, the St Patrick’s Day Parade and Block Party and they run through April with the other bookend the Scottish Events like the Hawaii Scottish Festival, Ceili, World of Whiskey, Concerts and Kilted Classic Golf Tournament.

Make sure you visits of Irish Bands monthly throughout the year at great Irish Pubs like O’Toole’s, Kelley O’Neil’s, the Irish Rose Saloon and Anna O’Briens.

All of the Irish events can be found at WWW.IRISHCLUBHAWAII.COM on the menus there. For the Scottish and Combined events there is a Combined Celtic Calendar at www.saintandrewsocietyofhawaii.com/calendar.html

Plus, like Taizo, do you want to learn how to play the bagpipes? Contact the Celtic Pipes and Drums of Hawaii. They can teach you to play with lessons, for information head to www.celticpipeshawaii.org