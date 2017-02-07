Dunkin’ Donuts makes Hawaii return as part of shopping complex near airport

It’s going to be new place to shop, to fill up on gas, and get a bite to eat, all in one place right by the airport.

Aloha Petroleum broke ground Tuesday on a 58,000 square foot complex on Paiea Street that will include an Aloha Island Mart, a Shell filling station, an IHOP restaurant, and a drive-thru Dunkin’ Donuts, which is making its return to Hawaii.

Company president and CEO Richard Parry says “it’s a great location where people are coming into the airport and a lot of people in this area as well. It’s also convenient for people who want to pick up a cup of coffee or a doughnut on their way into town. It’s got great attraction and appeal as a destination for people.”

The project has a cost of near $5 million and should be completed by the summer.