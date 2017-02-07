Gentlemen, Valentine’s Day is one week away? Did you order your roses?

If you haven’t, you might want to consider other options.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Kathleen Yoshinaga, the Oahu Chapter Representative of the Hawaii Floriculture and Nursery Association, joined us to talk about alternative gifts in place of roses.

Valentine is a day of love and appreciation. You can purchase cut flowers at your favorite florist, market, or farmers market and do a simple creative wrap using shopping bags and ribbon that you already have. It’s the simple gifts that make it special. Or perhaps a plant saying I love you.

We all need to buy local. By buying local we help our nurseryman and farmers and helps keep invasive pests from coming into our islands from other foreign countries.