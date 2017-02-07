Hawaii Swish pro basketball team makes its anticipated debut Friday

After months of preparation, the Hawaii Swish of the American Basketball Association will make their debut this weekend at the Blaisdell Arena as they go head-to-head against the Yuba City Goldminers. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

The team is loaded with former Rainbow Warriors, like team owner Geremy Robinson, co-head coaches Artie Wilson and Johnny White, and players Jerimiah Ostrowski, Jason Carter, Pi’i Minns and others.

All hope to have the Swish accomplish the 808’s longtime wish of having a successful pro basketball team.

“This is not for me to restart a basketball career,” said Ostrowski, “but more so to try to do something for the future of Hawaii basketball — for kids playing high school ball or finish playing college somewhere else to play a little bit longer.”

“These guys are starting to buy into what we’re trying to do,” Wilson said, “and hopefully as the team unveils and the season starts, they’ll start playing real well.”

Robinson said “it’s going to be a really historic night. You’ll want to be there. … It’s not going to be anything to count out. I wouldn’t want the first game to be a regular game. It’s going to be a lot of fun and excitement.”

The American Basketball Association brings some interesting wrinkles to the game, like additional points when a “3-D Rule” light goes on, the allowing of six fouls on a player, and no one-and-one free throws.

