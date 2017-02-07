Hawaiian Airlines, pilot union come to agreement in principle

Related Coverage Hawaiian Airlines pilot union opens strike operations center

After months of little to no movement, a big development Tuesday in the labor dispute between Hawaiian Airlines and its pilots.

The pilots and Hawaiian Airlines began contract negotiations in May 2015, and back in September 2016, things weren’t looking good — you recall the pilot union opened up a strike operations center.

Now we’ve learned the two sides have reached an agreement in principle, a stepping stone to a contract.

Sources confirmed that both parties are cleaning up the language in a few sections of the agreement in principle before anything is final. Once that is in writing, it needs to be reviewed by the pilots.

The contract negotiations between the panel representing pilots and Hawaiian Airlines has been a long process.

“The big hurdles have been crossed,” aviation analyst Peter Foreman said. “In other words, both sides have agreed on the really tough decisions that need to be made.”

According to the message sent to Hawaiian Airlines pilots, both the airline and the union need to work out a few parts of the remaining contract language, and that is expected to take only a few days to complete. But union members are told there will be no rush to vote.

Here’s what was spelled out in the notice to pilots:

Pay rates have been substantially improved and represent competitive market for pilots.

If a tentative agreement is approved and ratified, all airline pilots will receive very substantial ratification bonus payments consistent with industry rates.

Training pay has also been increased.

“This was a particularly large contract to come up with because there are very large pay increases,” Foreman said. “It’s going to cost Hawaiian Airlines a lot of money, but on the other hand, all pilots were getting pretty good raises.”

Hawaiian pilots have argued that they are paid substantially less than pilots at other airlines flying similar planes on similar routes.

We reached out to Hawaiian Airlines and a spokesperson told us they don’t comment on ongoing negotiations to preserve the integrity of the bargaining process.

We also reached out to the pilot union and the chief negotiator told us that “parties are confirming the specific contract changes and carefully completing remaining contract language.”

Sources say we should be hearing more about the negotiations later this week. We’ll also let you know what a new contract for the pilots mean for airline passengers when we learn more.