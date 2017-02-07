HPU Sharks vault to 3rd in latest Division II Coaches Poll

The Hawai’i Pacific University men’s basketball team gained its highest-ever rating as an NCAA member as the Sharks jumped to No. 3 in the latest NABC Division II Poll released Tuesday morning.

HPU (21-2, 13-2 PacWest), made the move after winning at No. 4 California Baptist 81-67 and beating Concordia (Calif.) 87-83 last week. However, Monday night’s loss 92-82 loss at Azusa Pacific is not reflected in this week’s rankings as only games played through Sunday are considered.

The PacWest Conference still has a pair of top eight teams, with California Baptist (21-2, 13-2) falling to eighth after last week’s action. Dixie State (16-5, 13-2) is receiving votes in the poll.

With three teams in the top 10 losing last week there was a significant shift in the poll this week.

Northwest Missouri State (21-0) is the unanimous choice for the top spot with all 16 first place votes and 400 points as the lone undefeated team remaining in Division II. West Liberty (W.Va.) (21-1) climbed to second with 382 points followed by the Sharks with 346 points in third, three points ahead of Indiana (Pa.) (21-2) in fourth with 343 points. Fairmont State (W.Va.) (21-1) dropped to fifth from second with 340 points. Queens (N.C.) (21-1) is sixth with 312 points, Bellarmine (Ky.) (20-3) is seventh with 302 and Cal Baptist eighth with 296 points. Kutztown (Pa.) (18-2) is ninth with 278 points and Barry (Fla.) (19-2) is 10th with 264 points.

Tarleton State (Texas) (20-3) opens the second ten in 11th with 235 points, followed by Fort Lewis (Colo.) (20-3) 13th with 218 points, Shippensburg (Pa.) (19-2) down to 13th with 197 points, Kenutcky Wesleyan (20-2) up to 14th with 195 points and Southern Indiana (21-2) up to 15th with 169 points. Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) (18-4) is up to 16th with 149 points, Arkansas-Monticello (17-2) up to 17th with 128 points, Wheeling Jesuit (W.Va.) (18-4) down to 18th with 116 ponts, Texas-Permian Basin (18-4) up to 19th with 96 points and Ferris State (Mich.) (20-3) joins the poll in 20th.

San Francisco State (18-3) returns to the poll in 21st with 74 points, Alabama-Huntsville (17-5) drops to 22nd with 55 points, Western Washington (17-5) falls to 23rd with 49 points, Minnesota State Moorhead (20-4) returns to the poll in 24th with 45 points and Colorado Mines (19-4) dipped to 25th with 41 points.

Receiving votes in the poll this week are St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.), Wisconsin-Parkside, Southwest Minnesota State, Findlay (Ohio), Valdosta State (Ga.), UC San Diego, Chico State (Calif.), Le Moyne (N.Y.), Dixie State (Utah) and Pfeiffer (N.C.).

HPU has one game this week, when the Sharks host Fresno Pacific on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center downtown.