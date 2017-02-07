Kauai and Maui police department release officer disciplinary reports

There is more information about misconduct by police officers.

Last week KHON2 reported about Oahu and the Big Island. KHON2 now has reports from Kauai and Maui county.

On Kauai four officers were involved in incidents over the last year. Two were fired. One for lying during an internal investigation, and one for failing a drug test.

On Maui, nine officers were disciplined, and two are pending termination. One for falsifying reports about driving under the influence. The other officer is accused of skipping work, endangering the welfare of a minor, driving under the influence and violating a court order.

KHON2 doesn’t know the names of any of the officers in the reports, because police departments are not mandated to list them.

KAUAI POLICE:

MISCONDUCT: http://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/session2017/bills/DC287_.pdf

MAUI POLICE:

MISCONDUCT: http://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/session2017/bills/DC279_.pdf