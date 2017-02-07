Lawmakers try again to provide relief for motorists along Waianae coast

Lawmakers are going to give it another go to bring traffic relief to motorists along Oahu’s Waianae coast.

State Representative Cedric Gates (D/Waianae, Makaha, Maili) says his proposal will provide funding for the state to build a secondary access road. Residents on the west side have been asking for one for years, and this is not the first time something like this has been talked about.

So will anything be different this time around and what about all the other proposals and studies that our taxpayer money was already spent on?

Gates says what makes his plan different is that the road he wants to build is simpler. He’s also asking for money to improve Farrington Highway.

“I’ m trying to propose something very simple,” he said. “A basic two-lane road, one for eastbound and one for westbound traffic, that we can use for emergency and local traffic.”

But there are other plans lawmakers are tapping into with the existing Waianae Coast Emergency Access Road. State Senator Maile Shimabukuro (D/Kalaeloa, Nanakuli, Waianae, Makaha) says extending the emergency access road from Helehua Street to Piliokahi Avenue would allow some drivers to avoid that bottleneck in Nanakuli.

“The ideal situation would be if we could have a road in the back of the homesteads, possibly an elevated roadway that goes to the back, and that way, we are not going through neighborhoods,” she said.

As to why it’s taken so long to attempt to improve the road, Shimabukuro said “part of the difficulty was when the emergency access road was proposed, the homestead community understandably was very hesitant about having a road running through their neighborhood.”

But she says now that the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands wants to add more homes, it has an interest in increasing access. Six million dollars was set aside last year for the project, but they have to hurry.

“An important thing to note is that the $6 million is good for two years, so when you get CIP (Capital Improvement Program) allocations, you have two years in which it encumber it,” Shimabukuro said.

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is schedule to meet with the city on Friday to determine the route.