New bill aims to hold local animal shelters accountable to treatment

Close to 300 hundred animals are still in the care of the Hawaiian Humane Society and foster homes, after they were seized from the Friends for Life animal shelter in Makaha.

It was one of the largest animal rescues in the state, but not the first. Lawmakers are pushing to hold animal shelters accountable.

For animals that roam the street in Hawaii, a shelter can mean a fresh start, and a chance at a new home.

After 270 animals were taken from the Friends of Life shelter in Makaha, KHON2 reported that places like this are able to operate without rules, or routine checks by the state.

With this new bill that would change. Stephanie Kendrick, Public Policy Advocate at The Hawaiian Humane Society says this kind of accountability is overdue. “It would compel all of us. The rules apply very much to the Humane Society as well as everyone else. It would compel all of us to make sure the standard of care that we are offering is adequate.”

The bill would require any shelter which houses over 10 animals and accepts or solicits donations to conform to a set of rules. They would include detailed record keeping when it comes to the animals going in and out, and submitting to inspections, and penalties would be imposed if any violations were found. “It will take us in line with what the majority of states are already doing. More than 30 states have rolls for animal rescues and shelters on the books, so Hawaii is a little behind the times and we like to see us catch up to better protect our animals.”

The animals taken from the Friends for Life shelter will stay in foster homes and with the Humane Society until the case is resolved. But for many other animals on the streets, the humane society says it’s hope is that the bill makes sure they receive the care they deserve. “I think that the importance of companion animals has been growing and it’s probably a recognition of the significance of that in peoples lives that most states have taken this on and now it’s our turn.”

The proposed law would take effect July 1, 2017.

It’s already past a first reading and has a public hearing scheduled for Feb. 8, 2017 at 1:15 p.m. in conference room 224 at the State Capitol.

For a link to the bill, click here