New Secretary of Education causes concern for local education leaders

It was a pick that’s caused a rift across the country but after a historic vote. Betsy Devos is now Secretary of Education.

It’s causing concern for local education leaders.

Devos, a billionaire, is criticized for her lack of experience in education and more specifically public education since neither she nor her children ever attended a public school.

Both the head of the Hawaii State Department of Education and teachers union tell KHON2 that’s something that worries them.

They say the school model Devos supports could have a negative impact on our public schools here in Hawaii.