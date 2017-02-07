New shops, restaurants opening at Ka Makana Alii

More businesses are setting up shop at the Ka Makana Alii plaza as local retailer San Lorenzo Bikinis will be opening on Wednesday, February 15.

The business was founded by University of Hawaii student Lisseth Figueroa. It will be the brand’s first store in West Oahu, offering the latest trends in women’s swimwear, including its signature Brazilian-cut bikinis, resort wear and accessories.

San Lorenzo Bikinis joins popular holiday pop-up store Homegrown, which returned to Ka Makana Alii permanently as Noeau Designers on February 2. Opening in the same retail location, the store concept represents the union of local businesses Aumoana Designs and Wehiwa Soaps, and showcases a variety of made-in-Hawaii products including apparel, jewelry, skincare, and laau lapaau — Hawaiian medicinal plants.

Noeau Designers will be celebrating their grand reopening on Friday, February 17, with live music and interactive classes, including a personal lesson in traditional lei making.

Other new shopping plaza tenants include eateries Wendy’s and Papa John’s Pizza. The Cheesecake Factory and Sephora also recently announced that they’ll be moving in to Ka Makana Alii.