New shops, restaurants opening at Ka Makana Alii

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy Ka Makana Alii
Photo courtesy Ka Makana Alii

More businesses are setting up shop at the Ka Makana Alii plaza as local retailer San Lorenzo Bikinis will be opening on Wednesday, February 15.

The business was founded by University of Hawaii student Lisseth Figueroa. It will be the brand’s first store in West Oahu, offering the latest trends in women’s swimwear, including its signature Brazilian-cut bikinis, resort wear and accessories.

San Lorenzo Bikinis joins popular holiday pop-up store Homegrown, which returned to Ka Makana Alii permanently as Noeau Designers on February 2. Opening in the same retail location, the store concept represents the union of local businesses Aumoana Designs and Wehiwa Soaps, and showcases a variety of made-in-Hawaii products including apparel, jewelry, skincare, and laau lapaau — Hawaiian medicinal plants.

Noeau Designers will be celebrating their grand reopening on Friday, February 17, with live music and interactive classes, including a personal lesson in traditional lei making.

Other new shopping plaza tenants include eateries Wendy’s and Papa John’s Pizza. The Cheesecake Factory and Sephora also recently announced that they’ll be moving in to Ka Makana Alii.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s