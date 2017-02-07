The Hawaii State Department of Transportation: Deadly Danger of “Drowsy” Driving

Here on Living808 we are teaming up with the Hawaii State Department of Transportation to educate you on the dangers of “drowsy” driving. Drowsy driving is the dangerous combination of driving and sleepiness or fatigue. This usually happens when a driver has not slept enough, but it can also happen due to untreated sleep disorders, medication, drinking alcohol or changes to sleep patterns. It is a real and deadly problem in Hawaii, which is a tragedy for any family to deal with.

Living808 is honored and blessed to speak with the Quintal family about their personal experience with “drowsy” driving. In 2015, 18-year old Linden Quintal, a 2014 graduate of Damien Memorial School, was killed in a single car accident just minutes from his home.

Young or old, with our busy and active lifestyle in Hawaii, it easy to get tired and sleepy behind the wheel, but STOP! It is a deadly habit to drive drowsy, but one that can be prevented. Just pull over, get some rest, get some coffee or soda, or call for a ride. Whatever you do just don’t drive drowsy!