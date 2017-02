There are a couple of special events happening at the Aloha Stadium Swamp Meet & Marketplace this weekend!

The Doggie, Denim & Diamonds pet fair on Saturday will be held in the North Plaza from 11am – 3pm and a Chinese New Year Blessing will take place on Sunday starting at 9am.

Samantha Spain and Bertha Villanueva-Shertzer have details.

Website: www.alohastadium.hawaii.gov