U.S. Senate Confirms DeVos

The Senate has confirmed Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a 50-50 tie. The Senate historian says it was the first time a vice president had to break a tie on a Cabinet nomination. Senate Democrats held an all-night session Monday in an attempt to block the nominee from being confirmed.

Two Republicans joined Democrats Tuesday to vote to derail DeVos’ nomination. DeVos is the billionaire wife of the heir to the Amway fortune. She has no experience working in education and critics say she showed a lack of understanding of basic education issues during her confirmation hearing.