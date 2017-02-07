UH men’s volleyball coach will not apply for Shoji’s job

It’s the day after the University of Hawaii athletics department posted an immediate nationwide job search to find the successor of Dave Shoji as the head coach of the women’s volleyball program. If the living legend decides to retire, the question of who might be interested in the job took center stage.

The seven-day job posting could be viewed as something to just gauge what kind of interest there is in the position since Shoji has not made an announcement regarding his future. He’s currently on leave while receiving treatment for prostate cancer.

Associate head coach Jeff Hall did tell KHON2 on Monday that he will apply for the job, but given the nature of the timing of the post, it’s understandable that some will lay low, and that includes men’s volleyball head coach Charlie Wade, who was Shoji’s assistant coach from 1995-2005.

“He’s a legend,” Wade said, “and he brought me here 22 years ago. I got a lot of fond memories coaching with him, but I think he should coach as long as he can.

“I don’t want to be a distraction to my guys … I’m not putting my name in the hat. I’m just going to stay focused on coaching my guys,” he said.

Wade’s 5th ranked Rainbow Warriors, with a 10-2 record, open a four-match road trip, starting with UC San Diego on Friday.