All public libraries on Oahu, Lanai, and Kauai will close for Library Institute Day this week.

Oahu and Lanai public libraries will close Thursday, Feb. 9. Then all Kauai public libraries will close Friday, Feb. 10.

Book drops will remain open.

During these closures, staff will attend a one-day workshop to receive training on statewide initiatives and techniques to improve patron experiences.

Normal hours of operation will resume following the closure.