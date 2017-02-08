Former Rainbow Kuroda opens pitching studio in Waipahu



Harrison Kuroda has always had success with his first pitch.

The former Mid-Pacific Institute and University of Hawaii pitcher is trying his hand at helping others climb the same hill.

Kuroda recently opened Hawaii’s first one-stop-shop for hurlers called Pitching Performance Hawaii.

“The thing that I think makes this place unique is the fact that it’s the first of its kind in Hawaii,” Kuroda said.

Kuroda features a background in physical and massage therapy, where he applies his knowledge to help reduce risk of injury in young pitchers.

“Just to have all of these things under one roof, it’s something that parents can be excited for their kids, because there wasn’t a place like this when I was growing up,” he said.

His goal is to continue the progression of Hawaii pitching, especially to his alma mater.

“I’m very proud to be a 100-percent local prepped. I got the chance to go play at the University of Hawaii, 100-percent local player, so I want to see more kids doing that,” Kuroda said. “I want to see more good arms coming out of Hawaii, and hopefully to the next level.”

Kuroda can be reached for lessons and programs at pitchingperformancehawaii@gmail.com or at (808) 352-0478.