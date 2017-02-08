Governor’s proposed budget cuts include education funding

The state is working with less money. That likely means important programs will have their budgets slashed.

That’s because the state did not collect as much taxes as it thought it would.

Last month, KHON2 told you about the Council on Revenues forecast.

General fund tax revenues are projected to go down for the next two years, which means cuts will have to be made. The govenor’s office just put out it’s recommendations for what programs will be getting less money.

One of the departments that could be seeing less money in the next two fiscal years is the Department of Education. The department originally requested an increase of over $80 million in it’s budget with the governor’s office trimming that to just over $40 million.

 

