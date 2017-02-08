Lady ‘Bows open four game homestand against UC-Riverside

The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team will face UC Riverside for the second time in seven days when the Highlanders visit the Stan Sheriff Center on Feb. 8 for a 7 p.m. (HT) tip-off.

As part of Hawai’i’s Play4Kay game, the Rainbow Wahine will wear pink warm-up shirts and pink-trimmed socks on Wednesday to support the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and breast cancer awareness. Fans are invited to wear pink to the game or purchase pink apparel from the H-Zone prior to tip-off.

The Rainbow Wahine will be looking for a split in the season-series against the Highlanders, who earned a 63-45 win over Hawai’i in Riverside, Calif., on Feb. 2. UC Riverside enters with a 12-10 overall record and a 6-3 mark in Big West Conference play, while Hawai’i is 8-13 overall and 4-5 in the Big West.

Hawai’i leads the all-time series against the Highlanders 7-3, including a 3-1 record at home. UC Riverside’s win last Thursday was its third straight in the series after the Highlanders swept the regular-season series from Hawai’i last season.

UC Riverside is the last Big West Conference team to beat the Rainbow Wahine in the Stan Sheriff Center. Hawai’i is 9-0 in home conference games since the Highlanders took a 77-74 victory in Honolulu on Jan. 16, 2016.

Hawai’i junior Sarah Toeaina leads the team with 13.7 points per game, but her scoring average rises to 17.1 in Big West games, ranking third in the conference. UC Riverside’s Rejane Verin is just ahead of Toeaina with 17.3 points per game in Big West play and 16.6 overall. Verin adds 8.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game during Big West play while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 79.1 percent from the free throw line.

Hawai’i will continue its four-game homestand on Feb. 11 when UC Santa Barbara visits the Stan Sheriff Center for a 5 p.m. (HT) tip-off. The Rainbow Wahine also host UC Davis (Feb. 16) and CSUN (Feb. 18) before hitting the road again.

GAME 22

Who: Hawai’i (8-13, 4-5 Big West) vs. UC Riverside (12-10, 6-3 Big West)

Where: Stan Sheriff Center – Honolulu, HI

When: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 – 7 p.m.

TV: OCSports (Jim Leahey, Lori Santi)

Radio: ESPN 1420 AM (Dave Kawada, Tiff Wells)

Video Stream: BigWest.TV

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Streaming Auido: www.ESPN1420AM.com

Promotions: Hawaii Pacific Health is the game sponsor on Wednesday’s “Play 4 Kay Night” and will distribute 200 Pink rally towels and award Healthier swag bags throughout the game. Sign up at the sports marketing table near Gate A. The H-Zone store located at Gate B will be selling pink apparel, and fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness. The team will conduct a brief post-game question and answer session.