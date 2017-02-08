Man sentenced for possessing, distributing child pornography

Related Coverage Man charged with promoting child abuse through pornography

Despite a plea from prosecutors to put him away for 10 years, a man accused of sharing and possessing child pornography will spend just three months in jail.

David Sisombath was sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest to six counts of promoting child abuse in the second degree and one count of promoting child abuse in the third degree.

Prosecutors say he disseminated child pornography over a peer-to-peer file sharing network and possessed over 384 images and videos of child sexual abuse, with 44 of the files depicting children under the age of 12.

Sisombath was sentenced to five years of probation with 90 days in jail as a condition of probation.

He must also register as a sex offender and undergo the Hawaii Sex Offender Treatment Program.