For your Sweet Valentine, the perfect gifts at the perfect prices from Maui Divers Jewelry. Trini is wearing the Chocolate Tahitian Pearl Slider Necklace in 14k rose gold for $199. Also available Chocolate Tahitian Pearl Pendant with Diamond for $99. Chocolate Tahitian Pearl Stud earrings for $149.Save $50 when you purchase them together as a set. Every piece is made in Hawaii.

Advertisement