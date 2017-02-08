Maui Waena students compete in national Verizon App Challenge

Middle school students from Maui Waena Intermediate School are competing against other schools across the nation in the Verizon Innovative App challenge and they need your help! The app, called CF Connect, could help thousands of people worldwide who suffer from Cystic Fibrosis. It will allow them to contact their doctors, discuss issues, problems, and concerns with other patients, and keep an accessible online journal of their daily pulmonary health that could help them and their doctors predict and help head off problems.

Ethan Harris, Jaycie Iha and Jennifer Suzuki have details.

To vote, text cfconnect to 22333!