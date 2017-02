A startling sight greeting freeway drivers through Kalihi Wednesday.

A fire sparked at around 5:47 p.m. beneath the eastbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway, near the Vineyard off-ramp, creating large waves of smoke.

Officials tell us the fire was burning trash below the freeway, where there is a homeless camp.

No one was hurt and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 15 minutes.

The intersection of Olomea and Kohou streets was blocked off as crews responded.