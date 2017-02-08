Plans are strumming along for this year’s 9th Annual Ukulele Picnic in Hawaii

The festivities begin at the Royal Hawaiian Center on Saturday, February 11, 2017 with the International Ukulele Contest and Hula Show, and will end on a high note on Sunday, February 12 at Kaka’ako Makai Gateway Park. All events and entertainment are free and open to the public.

The weekend starts on Saturday with the 6th Annual International Ukulele Contest. The contest invites amateur ukulele players from across the world to compete at the Royal Hawaiian Center’s The Royal Grove Stage from 10 a.m. – 1:20 p.m.

And don’t miss the Ukulele Picnic in Hawai’i, at 9 a.m. on Sunday, February 12, at the Kaka’ako Makai Gateway Park. This year’s event will offer two stages with live entertainment, each featuring well-known local and international ukulele performers. Entertainers will share their talent and aloha until the sun goes down while guests can take advantage of a variety of booths featuring Hawaiian crafts, food, activities for kids, and a luxury ukulele raffle.

For more information you can visit http://www.ukulelepicnicinhawaii.org/en/