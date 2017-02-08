Police search for witnesses in pedestrian crash involving 9-year-old boy

The Hawaii Police Department is searching for witnesses to a crash that left a 9-year-old boy in critical condition.

It happened Tuesday, Feb. 7, just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 19 (Hawaii Belt Road) and Kaakepa Street in Pepeekeo.

According to police, a gray 1995 Chevy Lumina had been traveling north on Highway 19 when it struck the boy, who was crossing the street in a crosswalk with a 49-year-old man who was not injured.

The boy was taken to Hilo Medical Center and then transferred to Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu for treatment.

The 82-year-old driver from Pepeekeo was arrested on suspicion of first-degree negligent injury and driving without a license. He was released pending further investigation.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer Marcos Santos at 961-2213 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.