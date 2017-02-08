Rainbow Baseball hosts Alumni game & 15th annual Grand Slam Celebration this weekend

University of Hawai’i baseball will have a full weekend of preseason activities for Rainbow Warriors fans looking to get an early glimpse at the squad and hear head coach Mike Trapasso‘s 2017 outlook via the annual Alumni Game and 15th annual Grand Slam Celebration.

Three weeks into practice and one week until the season opener against No. 6 NC State, the Rainbow Warriors will take the field before a 2017 crowd for the first time during the annual UH Alumni Game. The ‘Bows will meet the alumni at Les Murakami Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1:00 p.m.

Following the trend in recent years, admission will be free to the public at Les Murakami Stadium as the alumni take on the current roster of Rainbow Warriors.

On Sunday evening, the events move indoors, as UH baseball hosts the 15th annual UH Baseball Grand Slam Celebration on Sunday, February 12 at the Stan Sheriff Center. A benefit for the UH baseball program, the event begins at 5:30 p.m. with heavy pupus and drinks available, providing fans an opportunity to meet the UH baseball players and coaches.

There will also be live and silent auctions and musical entertainment provided by Imua.

Individual admission tickets can be purchased for $100, and to sponsor a table the cost will be $1,250. Each Grand Slam ticket purchased also comes with a complimentary UH baseball ticket.

Tickets are available now for the Grand Slam Celebration. For information call the baseball office at (808) 956-6247 or e-mail UH baseball at baseball@hawaii.edu. The Grand Slam Club is the official organization established to support the UH Rainbow Warrior baseball program. The University of Hawai’i Foundation (UHF) receives, receipts, and holds funds raised by the Grand Slam Club.

Coming off a season in which they finished tied for fourth in the formidable Big West Conference, the Rainbow Warriors begin their 2017 campaign next Friday, Feb. 17, at Les Murakami Stadium, meeting the NCSU Wolfpack for the first time in program history. Ranked in every poll and projected at fourth in the ACC’s Atlantic Division, NCSU hosted an NCAA Regional in last year’s tournament. A perennial challenging opponent, NCSU appeared in the 2013 College World Series, finishing as Runner-up.

What: Alumni Game

When: Saturday, Feb. 11, 2016

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Where: Honolulu, O’ahu (Les Murakami Stadium)

Tickets: Free to the public : Alumni Game: Saturday, Feb. 11, 2016: 1:00 p.m.: Honolulu, O’ahu (Les Murakami Stadium): Free to the public What: 15th Annual Grand Slam Celebration

When: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2016

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Honolulu, O’ahu (Stan Sheriff Center)

Tickets: $100 Individual/$1250 Table Sponsor; Contact Hawai’i Baseball at at (808) 956-6247 or e-mail UH baseball at baseball@hawaii.edu