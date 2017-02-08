Suspect in illegal fireworks bust changes plea to guilty



A man arrested in connection with a large fireworks bust changed his plea to guilty in federal court Wednesday.

Brandon Kaai, 42, was first taken into custody in December after police got information about a shipment of fireworks coming from Washington state.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of “engaging in the business of dealing in explosive materials without a license,” and the “distribution of explosive materials by a non-licensee and non-permittee to a non-licensee and non-permittee.”

“I think Mr. Kaai wanted to take responsibility,” said Kaai’s attorney, Jonathan Burge. “He didn’t realize the seriousness of what he was doing. You had a guy that kind of liked to use fireworks, and sold it to some of his friends and suddenly it’s a federal case, and once he looked at everything, he said, ‘Geez, I can’t believe I was doing this kind of crazy stuff,’ and he’s taking responsibility for what he did.”

“What do you mean he didn’t realize the seriousness? Because he knew they were illegal,” KHON2 asked.

“He knew they were illegal but let’s face it. Around New Year’s and all the time, the cops come around and give you a ticket right? And now all of a sudden, it’s a federal case, so he didn’t realize it was that serious,” Burge said. “He did realize it was illegal, and obviously you shouldn’t do it, but I think the culture around here is that a lot of people, even though it’s illegal, still use fireworks and don’t expect it to be this serious, and it is very serious.”

Kaai is scheduled to be sentenced June 1. He was one of seven arrested in December in connection with that shipment.

“The lesson to be learned is that the federal government is taking an interest in fireworks in Hawaii. Here you have a person who has never been in prison before who is going to have to do some prison time. It’s a lot more serious than people think about just playing with fireworks and they should realize that,” Burge said.