Tips for keeping baby teeth healthy

February is National Children’s Dental Health Month. So today, Pediatric Dentist, Dr. Chris Nakamura, who is also a member of Hawaii Dental Association, joins us to discuss infant dental care and some events that are going on this month.

 

The HDA Young Dentist Group will be conducting school presentations about oral health at various schools. They’ll also be hosting the Give Kids a Smile event on Saturday, February 25th from 8-1 at the Waikiki Health Makahiki Clinic. At the event, volunteers will be providing free dental cleanings and exams and they will have several booths to help teach the children about oral health. For more details check out their website at www.givekidsasmilehawaii.org.

