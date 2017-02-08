Water main project wraps along Kapiolani Blvd. but repaving work remains



After nearly two years of delays, the water main work along Kapiolani Boulevard is finally done.

The project started in March 2014 and was supposed to be done a year later.

Now, it’s up to the city to repave the road, and we’re learning that it could take almost two years before that happens.

It’s been a long wait for the residents and businesses in the area. Some of the businesses at McCully Shopping Center say they lost a substantial amount of business to the extensive road work.

Throughout the water main repair, multiple lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard were closed throughout the day.

Hakuyosha Clean Living says it probably lost about 30 to 40 percent of its business because customers just got frustrated.

“A lot of our customers were complaining about coming in here because of the road. There’s a lot of construction,” said supervisor Claire Abian.

The Board of Water Supply had to replace the pipe running from McCully Street all the way to Date Street — about 3,800 feet of pipe.

A spokeswoman says most of the delay was caused by having to reroute the pipe after crews found concrete blocks as well as some underground utilities that had not been documented.

“Any time we run into something, we have to stop and look at how much of a rerouting (is required). Do we have to move it over a few centimeters or do we have to move it over several inches? And that can always take a bit of time and delay,” explained Kathleen Pahinui, Board of Water Supply.

Pahinui says it’s still not clear what the total cost is, but it probably did not exceed the amount allotted for the project, which was $5.2 million.

While residents and businesses are relieved that the water main work is done, they would like the road repaved. It has been a bumpy ride throughout the stretch of Kapiolani Boulevard where the pipe was replaced.

“Just riding down that on the bus, it is — I’m worried about my fillings, it’s a rough ride,” said Ron Lockwood with the McCully-Moiliili Neighborhood Board. “It’s a really rough ride in a car or in a bus, either way.”

A city spokesman tells us Kapiolani Boulevard is scheduled to be repaved before the end of 2018, so it could be almost two years before it happens.

We asked the city if there’s any flexibility on paving the road sooner because of how bumpy it is after the water main repair, but have yet to get a response.