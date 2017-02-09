Ask a Doctor: Blood pressure variation, problems swallowing with arthritis and more

Every Thursday, Dr. Kalani Brady from the John A. Burns School of Medicine answers your medical questions. He appears at about 6:50 and 7:20.
Today, he answered questions about blood pressure variation, problems swallowing with arthritis and more.
Every Thursday, Dr. Kalani Brady from the John A. Burns School of Medicine answers your medical questions. He appears at about 6:50 and 7:20.
Today, he answered questions about blood pressure variation, problems swallowing with arthritis and more.
Advertisement