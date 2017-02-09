Cold front to bring gusty winds, heavy showers this weekend



Southwest winds will increase over Kauai and Oahu on Friday, and over Maui county by Saturday, as a vigorous cold front approaches the islands.

These “Kona” winds will become especially gusty over windward areas, potentially resulting in power outages and flying tree branches, as winds accelerate down the the mountains. For example, areas like Princeville on Kauai, and Kailua on Oahu can expect sudden, strong wind gusts.

A band of heavy showers with brief thunderstorms is expected to accompany the front as it moves through, while also bringing especially gusty winds. The rain may be briefly heavy enough to cause localized ponding and minor flooding.

Our forecast has the shower band reaching Kauai Friday afternoon, Oahu Friday night or Saturday morning, and Maui County on Saturday, before stalling near Maui County or the Big Island Saturday night and Sunday.