February training advisory for Schofield Barracks

Local military units are scheduled to conduct various training this month that may be heard by surrounding communities.

For the community’s awareness, the training is as follows:

Feb. 1 Marines helicopter gunnery training, Schofield Barracks. Training is planned for nighttime hours (7 p.m.-midnight).

Feb. 1-3 Marines training with blank ammunition and explosive simulators, East Range. Training will occur during daytime and nighttime hours.

Feb. 3 Marines demolitions training, Schofield Barracks

Feb. 1-16 Army Lightning Academy training with blank ammunition and explosive simulators, East Range. Training will occur during daytime and nighttime hours.

Feb. 6-10 Army Lightning Academy aviation operations, East Range. Training will occur during daytime and nighttime hours.

Feb. 6-17 Army artillery training, Schofield Barracks

Feb 9-10 Marines mortar training, Schofield Barracks

Feb. 14-17 Marines artillery training, Schofield Barracks

Feb. 25-27 Army artillery training, Schofield Barracks

Feb. 28-March 3 Marines helicopter gunnery training, Schofield Barracks. Training is planned for nighttime hours (7 p.m.-midnight).

Training dates are subject to change based on environmental and other factors. Weather, such as overcast conditions, can increase noise and vibrations. Should individuals hear noise, there is no immediate danger.

The military in Hawaii appreciates the community’s understanding and continued support for local military training. While sometimes loud, the sounds of training represent how the military ensures the nation’s service members are ready to accomplish the mission and return home safely.

To report concerns related to noise or training, community members can call the U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii (USAG-HI) Noise Concern Line at (808) 656-3487 or email usaghi.comrel@gmail.com. The USAG-HI Public Affairs Office responds to all reported concerns during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.