Haleakala National Park accepts applications for summer interns

Applications are now being accepted for the 2017 ‘Imi i ka Lama Collegiate Internship Program at Haleakala National Park.

There will be a total of five positions available, in the fields of endangered wildlife management, facilities management, interpretation, and visitor/resources protection. One team leader will also be chosen.

Students interested in natural resources or education careers are encouraged to apply.

Applicants will be selected through a competitive process which includes a formal application, background check, and interview. Interns are eligible to earn a living allowance of $200 per week. The team leader will earn $400 per week.

Graduates of the program will also be eligible to earn an AmeriCorps Education Award of $1,222.22 that may be applied towards any higher education costs, such as tuition and student loans.

Candidates must be available full-time from June 05, 2017- July 28, 2017, 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., not including travel time. Free transportation to and from the park from designated pick up sites will be provided by staff. Neighbor island residents are encouraged to apply; however they must be able to secure their own housing accommodations because park housing is not available.

Applicants must apply online here. Hard copy applications will not be accepted. Applications and other required documents must be received by 4 p.m. on March 15, 2017.

The intern program is a partnership between the National Park Service, Kupu, and the Hawai`i Pacific Parks Association. For more information, click here or contact the Internship Program Leader, Charles Lassiter, at (808) 572-4451 or at charles_lassiter@nps.gov.