Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kaneko Hannosuke

By Published: Updated:
c491bdec3dfc4e72943b50d13fbc4b92



Kaneko Hannosuke is a popular tempura restaurant from Nihonbashi, Tokyo with more than 130 year history. Located at Waikiki Yokocho Japanese food gourmet alley at Waikiki Shopping Plaza, they use Japanese ingredients like Anago, fresh water eel as well as using the best seafood like shrimp and eggs from Hawaii to craft the same quality as their restaurants in Japan.

Cooking tip: If you deep fry any breaded or lightly battered seafood, blend sesame oil with your regular deep frying oil. It creates great aroma and bring up the umami of the ingredients.

Website: http://www.waikiki-yokocho.com/restaurant/kaneko-hannosuke/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s