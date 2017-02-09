Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kaneko Hannosuke





Kaneko Hannosuke is a popular tempura restaurant from Nihonbashi, Tokyo with more than 130 year history. Located at Waikiki Yokocho Japanese food gourmet alley at Waikiki Shopping Plaza, they use Japanese ingredients like Anago, fresh water eel as well as using the best seafood like shrimp and eggs from Hawaii to craft the same quality as their restaurants in Japan.

Cooking tip: If you deep fry any breaded or lightly battered seafood, blend sesame oil with your regular deep frying oil. It creates great aroma and bring up the umami of the ingredients.

Website: http://www.waikiki-yokocho.com/restaurant/kaneko-hannosuke/