Hundreds of corrections officers call in sick during NFL championship game

Hundreds of corrections officers called in sick on the day of the NFL’s annual championship game.
It’s an issue we’ve been tracking for years. Too much sick leave translates into overtime pay to make sure the prison’s maintain minimum staffing requirements.
The Department of Public Safety says on Sunday, Feb. 5, 260 of 733 workers assigned to staff the state’s prisons and jails called in sick.
That’s up from last year, when 230 workers called in sick, and from 2015, when 255 workers called in sick.
Officials say despite their absence, all planned programs, including visitation, were held as scheduled.
The breakdown follows:
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
|Sick
|Assigned
|Halawa Correctional Facility
|70
|165
|Kulani Correctional Facility
|4
|25
|Waiawa Correctional Facility
|8
|32
|Hawaii Community Correctional Center
|33
|80
|Maui Community Correctional Center
|37
|149
|Oahu Community Correctional Center
|78
|209
|Kauai Community Correctional Center
|9
|24
|Women’s Community Correctional Center
|21
|49
|TOTAL
|260
|733
Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016
|Sick
|Assigned
|Halawa Correctional Facility
|68
|165
|Kulani Correctional Facility
|8
|25
|Waiawa Correctional Facility
|20
|32
|Hawaii Community Correctional Center
|32
|80
|Maui Community Correctional Center
|22
|149
|Oahu Community Correctional Center
|58
|209
|Kauai Community Correctional Center
|3
|24
|Women’s Community Correctional Center
|19
|49
|TOTAL
|260
|733