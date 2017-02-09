Hundreds of corrections officers call in sick during NFL championship game

Related Coverage State decreases overtime expenses to cover corrections officers’ sick calls

Hundreds of corrections officers called in sick on the day of the NFL’s annual championship game.

It’s an issue we’ve been tracking for years. Too much sick leave translates into overtime pay to make sure the prison’s maintain minimum staffing requirements.

The Department of Public Safety says on Sunday, Feb. 5, 260 of 733 workers assigned to staff the state’s prisons and jails called in sick.

That’s up from last year, when 230 workers called in sick, and from 2015, when 255 workers called in sick.

Officials say despite their absence, all planned programs, including visitation, were held as scheduled.

The breakdown follows:

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

Sick Assigned Halawa Correctional Facility 70 165 Kulani Correctional Facility 4 25 Waiawa Correctional Facility 8 32 Hawaii Community Correctional Center 33 80 Maui Community Correctional Center 37 149 Oahu Community Correctional Center 78 209 Kauai Community Correctional Center 9 24 Women’s Community Correctional Center 21 49 TOTAL 260 733

Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016

Sick Assigned Halawa Correctional Facility 68 165 Kulani Correctional Facility 8 25 Waiawa Correctional Facility 20 32 Hawaii Community Correctional Center 32 80 Maui Community Correctional Center 22 149 Oahu Community Correctional Center 58 209 Kauai Community Correctional Center 3 24 Women’s Community Correctional Center 19 49 TOTAL 260 733