Jack Box presents donation for Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii

The iconic mascot behind a popular fast food chain surprised some lucky kids Thursday.

Jack Box, the spokesman for Jack in the Box, presented a $25,000 check to the Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii.

The donation was raised through sales of the Pineapple Jack antenna balls.

“It’s pretty amazing what the Boys and Girls Club does for the keiki of this community,” he said. “Now everyone can come together and treat each other like ohana, which is why I’m proud Jack in the Box can be part of your mission to inspire the youth to become responsible citizens.”

Jack also stopped by the University of Hawaii men’s basketball game to give four fans a year of free Jack in the Box food.

This is Jack’s first appearance in Hawaii in five years.