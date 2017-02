If you see smoke at Kona International Airport next week, don’t worry.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation will conduct live fire training for the Hawaii District Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighters (ARFF) on Monday, Feb. 13, Wednesday, Feb. 15, and Thursday, Feb. 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The exercise is an annual requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The ARFF section will be testing their response protocol to a live emergency scenario involving burning fuel.