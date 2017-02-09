OHA trustees announce new leadership with Machado as chair

Colette Machado

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees selected Molokai and Lanai Trustee Colette Machado as its new chair Thursday.

She succeeds At-Large Trustee Leinaʻala Ahu Isa, who was installed as acting chair after a leadership shakeup on Feb. 2.

During a special board meeting, five of nine trustees had approved a motion to remove At-Large Trustee Rowena Akana as chair after less than two months.

Machado is no stranger to the position. She was first elected to the OHA Board in 1996, and previously served as OHA chair from December 2010 through November 2014.

“I am grateful that my fellow trustees have given me a second chance to lead them,” Machado said. “My goal is bring stability to the agency and rebuild our hale. We need to work together at the board level and with staff – embrace one and another with aloha so we can move forward for our Lahui.”

Trustees also filled the remaining board leadership positions during Thursday’s reorganization meeting:

Kauai and Niihau Trustee Dan Ahuna was named board vice chair.

Maui Trustee Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey will remain chair of the board’s Committee on Resource Management, and At-Large Trustee John Waihee IV will serve as the committee’s vice chair.

Hawaii Island Trustee Robert Lindsey Jr. was selected to chair the board’s Committee on Beneficiary Advocacy and Empowerment, and Ahuna was elected as the committee’s vice chair.

